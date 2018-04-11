One Dead After High Speed Chase in Beltrami County

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol Continue to Investigate the Incident

ECKLES TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5600 block of Alps Court NW in Eckles Township regarding a knife assault just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim had fled the scene to a neighbor’s house that helped aid the victim and call 911.

Authorities identified the victim as 25-year-old Raymond E. Oliver of Red Lake.

While deputies were tending to the scene they located the suspect, 24-year-old Traci J. Cloud of Bemidji, in a vehicle outside the neighbor’s residence.

As Deputies approached the vehicle the assailant fled at a high speed and initiated a chase northbound on Trunk Highway 89.

The driver lost control of the car which overturned killing the suspect.

Authorities say there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Oliver was later sent to the Sanford Emergency Department for his injuries. His current medical status is unknown.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol continue to investigate this incident.