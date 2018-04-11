Security Jewelers Auctioning Marathon Entries For Charity

This year the proceeds will benefit Hills Youth and Family Services formerly known as Woodland Hills.

DULUTH, Minn. – Going once, going twice, sold!

The deadline to register for the Garry Bjorkland Half Marathon may have passed but if you’re still interested you have a chance to bid for a spot.

Security Jewelers in Duluth is auctioning off a few of its marathon entries to the highest bidder.

“The community has been good to us, so we want to give back to them,” said Security Jewelers Co-Owner Jay Seiler. “It’s supported us for 94 years, so far and we like to do things that help it.”

The highest bid received in previous years was $1,300.

“Usually we get between about $300–$500 for an entry, because this is such a desired race for people to run they’ll spend a little bit more for the opportunity to do it,” said Seiler.

The auction closes this Friday, April 13 at noon.