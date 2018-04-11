Trump Says ‘Missiles Coming’ Against Syria, ‘new and smart’

Trump did not Detail What a Strike Would Look Like, or Whether These Would be U.S. Missiles

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles “will be coming.”

Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria.

Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!'” Russian lawmakers have warned that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime.

The suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town killed at least 40 people.