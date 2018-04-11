United States Mint Launches Apostle Islands National Lakeshore Quarter

The Event is Being Held at Legendary Waters Resort in Red Cliff

RED CLIFF, Wis. – Legendary Waters Resort in Red Cliff is hosting The United States Mint and the National Park Service today for the launch of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program honoring Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore quarter is the 42nd release in the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The program was launched in 2009 with the intent to honor 56 national parks over 12 years.

Each year five new parks are featured which will continue until the year 2020 with the final coin being released in 2021.

According to the United States Mint, “The Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which each honored location was first established as a national site.”

During the event the Bayfield High School Choir, Red Cliff VFW, Wigwam Express, Red Cliff Youth Drum Group and Washburn High School Jazz Band will all perform.