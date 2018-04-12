9th Annual Northland Job Fair Provides Training

The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Workforce Center

DULUTH, Minn.- More than 130 organizations met with possible future employees at the 9th annual Northland job fair.

The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Workforce Center, which aims to connect people with the right job for them. Those attending were also provided tools and training, such as mock interviews.

“You really need to prepare because it’s a lot like selling a product, yourself to an interviewer, and if you’re not ready to say here’s why I’m right for your particular job then you’re not going to get that employer onboard,” career counselor Martha Primozich said.

Afterward, interviewers give suggestions to strengthen their pitch for the position. Other services include reviewing resumes andheadshotss.