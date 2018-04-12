AmeriCorps Members Hammer Away On Legacy House

The house is expected to be ready in August when 16 new AmeriCorps Vista Members will join the team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The AmeriCorps Legacy House in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood is making progress.

AmeriCorps members with their hard hats and hammers in hand were demolishing the basement.

They’ve been working for at least four weeks and started with cleaning out the inside of the home.

Future AmeriCorps members will live in the three story home while volunteering.

“I’m so excited to see the finished project. I mean we’ve been working so hard. Sadly, we’re only here for a couple more weeks, but another team will be taking our place and continuing this process.”

