Bent Paddle Opens New Taproom

The new taproom is located just down the road from its first spot at 1812 W Michigan St. in Lincoln Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – After spending five years at its original location Bent Paddle Brewing Company is moving on up.

Bent Paddle hosted a grand opening of its new bigger and better taproom.

It was a packed house at Bent Paddle with music, lots of people ready to join in on the fun and beer.

The space is four times larger than the original taproom.

The staff worked several months to get to this milestone and say they’re proud to share it with the community.

“There’s lots of different seating areas, three different service spots at the bar, so we’re just able to accommodate a lot more people,” said Bent Paddle Brewing Company Taproom Co-Founder Karen Tonnis.

The taproom will have a family friendly vibe with games and a kids area.

Bent Paddle plans to open the patio in the coming weeks.

The party continues through the weekend and then normal hours resume for the taproom.