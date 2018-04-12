Dayton Blasts Millionaire who Says he Took Food Stamps

Dayton Says Public Policy Should not be Made on Anecdotes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.

Rob Undersander of Waite Park told a legislative committee Wednesday that he and his wife collected about $6,000 in benefits they didn’t need over 19 months, and then gave the equivalent to charity.

Minnesota doesn’t use a person’s assets to determine food-stamp eligibility.

He said they qualified because his retirement income was low.

He was testifying for a bill to require that assets be counted.

The governor on Thursday joined other Democrats in condemning Undersander’s actions.

Dayton said, “If I were him I would have been ashamed to show up and disclose what I’d done.”

He said public policy shouldn’t be made on anecdotes.