Dayton Blasts Millionaire who Says he Took Food Stamps
Dayton Says Public Policy Should not be Made on Anecdotes
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.
Rob Undersander of Waite Park told a legislative committee Wednesday that he and his wife collected about $6,000 in benefits they didn’t need over 19 months, and then gave the equivalent to charity.
Minnesota doesn’t use a person’s assets to determine food-stamp eligibility.
He said they qualified because his retirement income was low.
He was testifying for a bill to require that assets be counted.
The governor on Thursday joined other Democrats in condemning Undersander’s actions.
Dayton said, “If I were him I would have been ashamed to show up and disclose what I’d done.”
He said public policy shouldn’t be made on anecdotes.