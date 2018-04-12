Farley’s Family Restaurant is Home to Award-Winning Quiche
Cooking Connection: Quiche Lorraine
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A local restaurant is touting a new title after a successful run at an international competition.
Farley’s Family Restaurant got Second Place at the World Food Championships with their Quiche Lorraine recipe.
Kelly Trumpold, the Owner and Executive Chef of Farley’s Family Restaurant, says the dish is easy to make at home but packed with flavor.
Farley’s Family Restaurant is located at 4899 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 740-1010.
For more information head to farleysfamilyrestaurant.com.
QUICHE LORRAINE
Directions:
- Bake pie crust about halfway
- While pie crust is baking…
- Chop and cook fresh bacon
- Chop 1/3 onion
- Chop Leeks
- Chop 1 bell pepper
- Add vegetables to the pan
- Mix cream with eggs and garlic salt
- Take pie crust out of the oven, add half of bacon and vegetables to pie
- Add half of the egg mixture
- Add cheese
- Add more egg mixture
- Add rest of vegetables
- Top with more cheese
- Bake the pie in the oven for about 45 minutes