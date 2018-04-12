Farley’s Family Restaurant is Home to Award-Winning Quiche

Cooking Connection: Quiche Lorraine

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A local restaurant is touting a new title after a successful run at an international competition.

Farley’s Family Restaurant got Second Place at the World Food Championships with their Quiche Lorraine recipe.

Kelly Trumpold, the Owner and Executive Chef of Farley’s Family Restaurant, says the dish is easy to make at home but packed with flavor.

Farley’s Family Restaurant is located at 4899 Miller Trunk Hwy, Hermantown, MN 55811 and can be reached at (218) 740-1010.

For more information head to farleysfamilyrestaurant.com.

QUICHE LORRAINE

Directions: