First “Saltie” of the Season to Arrive in Duluth-Superior Port

The Ship Will be Arriving at Approximately 8 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first “saltie” of the 2018 commercial navigation season will be making its way under the Aerial Lift Bridge tonight at approximately 8 p.m.

The Federal Weser is making its stop at the CHS terminal on the Superior side of the harbor to load 21,400 metric tons of durum wheat before making its voyage to Algeria.

This evening will mark a reminder to the community that the Duluth-Superior port is an international port as it welcomes the first “saltie” into the harbor.

This evening Visit Duluth representatives will be on hand at the Duluth Ship Canal along with avid boat watchers to announce the winner of the 2018 First Ship Contest.

The ship has 22 crew members on board and is under the command of Captain Umesh C. Sharma.

You can watch up to the minute arrival times at marinetraffic.com.