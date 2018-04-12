Kremlin Spokesman Warns Against Syria Strike

President Trump Tweeted Thursday That it may Come "Very Soon or not so Soon at all!"

(AP Photo | Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Kremlin spokesman is warning the U.S. and its allies against any steps that could destabilize the situation in Syria.

Asked about possible U.S. strikes on Syria, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that “it’s necessary to avoid any steps that may fuel tensions in Syria.”

He added that it would have an “utterly destructive impact on the Syrian settlement.”

Peskov wouldn’t say if Moscow could use a Russia-U.S. military hotline to avoid casualties in a case of a U.S. blow, saying only that “the hotline exists and has remained active.”

President Donald Trump warned Russia Wednesday to “get ready” for a missile attack on its ally Syria.

But he tweeted Thursday that it may come “very soon or not so soon at all!”