Lester Park Elementary Embraces Science On “Science Night”

School staff say they want to inspire kids to even become scientists one day.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lester Park Elementary in Duluth is all about showing students the importance of science.

That was the case tonight for “Science Night.”

Fifteen community partners like the Hartley Nature Center were there to show kids how they use science in their daily lives, at work and for research purposes.

“That’s the whole goal is that our students see things that inspire them to discover and keep learning to see the scientific method at work and realize how many great opportunities there really are for them,” said Sarah Lerohl, Lester Park Elementary Parent Teacher Association.

The University of Minnesota Duluth’s biology department was also there and kids showed off their robotic skills.