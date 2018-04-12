In new Book, Comey Says Trump ‘Untethered to Truth’

The book is to be Released Next Week

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as “unethical” and “untethered to truth” in a new book.

He calls Trump’s leadership of the country “ego driven and about personal loyalty.”

Comey’s comments come in the new book in which he casts Trump as a mafia boss-like figure who sought to blur the line between law enforcement and politics and tried to pressure him regarding the investigation into Russian election interference.

The book provides a firsthand account of several moments under scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller’s team probing possible obstruction of justice by Trump.

The book is sure to ignite a backlash from Trump, who has previously attacked Comey as a “showboat” and a “liar.”

It is to be released next week. The Associated Press purchased a copy.