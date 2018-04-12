Rooney, Morin Celebrate Golden Moment

U.S.A. Women's Olympic Hockey Team

DULUTH, Minn.- The story of the 2018 U.S.A. Women’s Olympic team has become a house hold tale for even the casual sports fan, and at the center of it all is UMD junior red shirt goalie Maddie Rooney, who overnight went from a Duluth sensation to an Olympic hero as team U.S.A. captured their first gold medal in 20 years. At the start of her journey Rooney was considered the team’s 2nd or 3rd goalie but when the time came for the gold medal game it became clear to the entire world, Rooney was number one.

Maddie Rooney, “I didn’t really know what to expect, I was kind of seen as the 3rd goalie there in the beginning and then I knew I was going to get a shot and just (needed) to capitalize on my opportunity and I mean, it kind of worked out I guess.”

As for former bulldog Sid Morin, her spot on the team was originally in question but once given the shot, she proved she belonged among the countries best.

Sidney Morin, “It’s a phone call you never think you’re going to get, and I was fortunate enough to be one of the people who did get that phone call and you know I just had the mindset of going in, leaving with no regrets again, working hard and doing whatever i had to do help the team.”