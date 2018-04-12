Starks Academy Clinic Begins Next Week

Clinic Will be Held April 22

DULUTH, Minn.-A former Duluth East standout basketball player has made his way back to Duluth to help future generations of hoopsters.

Dyami Starks will be hosting his first ever Starks Academy next week.

The program is sponsored by the non–profit Northland Youth Basketball Alliance. That organization is aimed at getting people of all abilities the chance to play Starks’ favorite sport.

“We’re really here for the kids,” said Starks. “We’re really here for the kids basketball culture … and finally with our long term goal, we want to build a facility. We want a facility for the youth of our area to go to.”

The camp will be held April 22 at Lincoln Park Middle School for those in second through eighth grade.

To find out how you can register, visit this website: www.northlandhoops.com.