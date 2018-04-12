Superior Speedway Gets New Name

Local Legal Firm Sponsoring Superior Track

SUPERIOR, Wis.-The speedway at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior has a new name.

Now it will be called the Gondik Law Speedway. The new sponsor, a law office in Superior, takes over where Amsoil left off with the hopes of improving the raceway.

The group will be able to help out the speedway in a variety of facets including helping with a new lighting project.

It’s all fits in with the Gondik’s family tradition of being involved in racing.

The speedway’s first event of the season is scheduled for May 11. To find a complete schedule, go to this website: http://superiorspeedway.org/.