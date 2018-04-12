Teardown of Morgan Park Middle School Continues

Some Rentals Will be Available in November

DULUTH, Minn.-The teardown of the old Morgan Park Middle School is continuing to buzz along which will eventually make way for some new rental units.

The development will consist of eight, 12–plex town homes totaling out to 96 units.

Once demolition is complete, construction of the new units is expected to begin in June at a total cost of $19 million.

One former graduate of the school, who is also a construction worker at the site, said it’s been bittersweet tearing down his old school, and many community members have reached out asking for mementos.

“A lot of the former alumni and the local residents [asked for] materials specifically bricks,” said Ray Mlodozyniec. “We’re trying to set up a couple of days where a lot of people can come in and gather up the bricks.”

The project should be completed in its entirety by November of 2019, however, some residents will be able to move in by November of 2018.

If you are interested in renting at this site, visit these websites: www.zenithpropertymgmt.com or http://pre-3.com.