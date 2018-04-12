Trump Pick for Number Two job at EPA Clears Hurdle

Andrew Wheeler is a Former Coal Industry Lobbyist

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have cleared a procedural hurdle to confirm a former coal industry lobbyist as the No. 2 official at the Environmental Protection Agency.

If confirmed as deputy administrator, Andrew Wheeler would be next in line to lead if embattled administrator Scott Pruitt is forced out or resigns.

The Senate voted 53-45 Thursday to limit debate on Wheeler’s nomination, clearing a final vote as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Three Democrats joined with Republicans to move the nomination forward.

They are Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico called for the vote to be delayed while lawmakers review Wheeler’s credentials to run the agency, citing Pruitt’s uncertain status amid damaging ethics disclosures.