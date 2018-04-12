‘Visit Duluth’ Visits Minneapolis Ahead Of Summer Tourism Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s marketing team, Visit Duluth, is making a big splash in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, Visit Duluth brought the mascots with them from some of the city’s top attractions.

The crew set up shop outside Target Field, ahead of the Twins game against the White Sox.

People passing by could win Authentic Duluth baseball caps, gift cards and passes to Duluth attractions.

This is all part of Visit Duluth’s marketing effort for summer tourism, including a fully wrapped Visit Duluth light rail car.