Weather Enthusiasts Participate In Skywarn Spotter Training

Skywarn Spotters become part of the National Service Weather team.

DULUTH, Minn. – The National Weather Service in Duluth was busy training weather spotters.

These are the people who learn to give official reports on weather conditions during severe weather outbreaks.

“We talk about safety,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Carol Christenson. “We talk about how thunderstorms form and what makes them severe and what makes them rotate? what makes them produce tornadoes and damaging winds? what information we need from them to help us make warning decisions.”

If you’re interested in becoming a Skywarn Spotter, the National Weather Service has more training sessions through May.

Click here for more information.