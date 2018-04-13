Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser Supports Local Food Bank

25th Annual Empty Bowl

DULUTH, Minn. – Next week a Sea of Bowls will take over the Duluth Depot as the work of artists helps provide a meal fo r you and thousands of Northlanders.

The 25th Annual Empty Bowl event is taking place on Tuesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 6: 30 p.m.

Admission and a meal are free and bowls can be purchased for $20 – $100.

The soup, bread and beverages are provided by local restaurants.

There will also be a silent auction.

The event benefits Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

The preview event, Sea of Bowls, will be Monday, April 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The Depot is located at 506 W. Michigan Street in Duluth.

For more information, head to northernlakesfoodbank.org.