Assistant Production Manager/Newscast Director – Part-Time

Fox 21 News in Duluth, MN is seeking an Assistant News Production Manager to join our team.

Major duties include directing newscasts. This individual will contribute to the production as needed. This may include posting media to our website and archiving file video.

Other job duties include running the audio board, operating the teleprompter, video editing and graphics. Knowledge of Photoshop is a plus.

The ideal candidate will have experience switching and directing a newscast. The hours are primarily for our evening newscasts, but will sometimes include morning shifts. This role may also require working weekends on occasion.

The selected candidate can look forward to working at least 25 hours per week. This position accrues paid time off each pay period.

Please submit resume to: bpfeilsticker@kqdsfox21.tv

2001 London Rd

DuluthMN, 55812

Attn: Bob Pfeilsticker

No calls please.