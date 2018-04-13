Authorities Continue to Investigate Cooper Elementary Fire

The Superior School District Says There are Still Many Unknowns

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District says that there are still many unknowns regarding the Sunday night and Monday morning Cooper Elementary School fire.

At this time the exact dollar amounts of the damages is unknown, but the School District says they expect it will be more than $1.5 million.

There is also no estimated time when the new Cooper school will open.

The school was originally set to open next fall, but now there are too many unknowns “to even make an educated guess” according to the press release from Administrative Assistant Kelly Pugh.

The original fire started late Sunday evening and reignited Monday morning when fire crews were finally able to extinguish the flames.

Authorities do not suspect arson and will not know the exact cause of the fire until investigations are completed in a few more weeks.