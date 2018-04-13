How to Become an Iron Range Tour Guide

Interested community members can take a class on April 17th

HIBBING, Minn.- The Iron Range is becoming more tourist-friendly with the help of members of the community.

A certified tourism and ambassador program is being incorporated from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. You can become a tour guide but you need to know the must-see attractions from trails to disc golf.

“Most of us have gone out to these attractions and certainly we like the outdoors so we’ve been out on the trails,” executive director Beth Pierce said. “So people know more than they think they do.”

Interested community members can take a class on April 17th, which provides information on local activities and customer service training. Meanwhile, this Saturday the new Hibbing Tourist Center and gift shop will open after undergoing construction.