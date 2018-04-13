Construction Trade Show Being Held in Duluth

Event Goes Through Saturday
Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn.-Those in the know for the construction industry, got a sneak peek today of the latest trends in that business.

The North Central Region Conference for construction was held today at the Holiday Inn in downtown Duluth as numerous vendors from the industry hawked their wares.

Those organizing the event said, this type of program is a good way to stay up on trends, making the construction process go smoother.

The conference includes exhibitors from nine different states. The event will continue on through tomorrow.

To find a complete schedule, visit this website: https://www.csi-northcentralregion.org/.

 

Related Post

Plans Underway for New Unique Hotel
Morning Update 3-20-17
Hundreds Flock to Hawk Ridge for Annual Fall Migra...
St. Paul police involved in fatal shooting

You Might Like