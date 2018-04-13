Construction Trade Show Being Held in Duluth

Event Goes Through Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.-Those in the know for the construction industry, got a sneak peek today of the latest trends in that business.

The North Central Region Conference for construction was held today at the Holiday Inn in downtown Duluth as numerous vendors from the industry hawked their wares.

Those organizing the event said, this type of program is a good way to stay up on trends, making the construction process go smoother.

The conference includes exhibitors from nine different states. The event will continue on through tomorrow.

To find a complete schedule, visit this website: https://www.csi-northcentralregion.org/.