Family Freedom Center Kicks Off Series of Community Events

Family Freedom Summer features workshops focused on connecting community and culture in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Culture and community come together at the Family Freedom Center in Lincoln Park in Duluth.

Family Freedom Summer kicked off on Friday, with the start of 12 weeks of workshops, events and cultural experiences at the Family Freedom Center.

Organizers say it’s important to bring communities together to learn from one another, and to hear from those who came before us.

“They say it takes a village to raise our children, and it does,” Family Freedom Center Elder Sharon Witherspoon said. “That’s what you see here at the Family Freedom Center .We build that foundation infrastructure for our children.”

Anybody is invited to join in on the activities.

Follow this link for more information : http://familyfreedomcenter.org/events/