First Witness Child Advocacy Center Hosts Fundraiser

Spring Splash raises money for the agency's efforts to educate and respond to child abuse

DULUTH, Minn. – First Witness Child Advocacy Center is celebrating its 25th year serving children in the Northland and around the world. On Friday, the agency hosted its Spring Splash fundraiser gala.

Hundreds of community members came out to support for the work First Witness does in strengthening the community response to child abuse.

Organizers say the gala is an important fundraiser for the agency to expand its ability to provide its resources.

“Our agency does extremely important work in the community,” executive director Tracie Clanaugh said. “We appreciate our partners. We will see a lot of our partners this evening, and we will see a lot of people who will open up their pocketbooks be generous to the services in our community.”

First witness started in Duluth in 1993, and since then, the efforts from the agency have spread across the globe, providing advocacy and education to organizations far and wide.

“You really want to help the teachers, social workers, community members learn how to identify what abuse might be, because it’s not always what you think it is,” board member Tina Likari said. “So the fact that we’re able to educate is tremendous.”