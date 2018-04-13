Fish Regrows Tail in UMD Experiment

Students at UMD are sharing their semester long studies with the public.

DULUTH, Minn. – Students at the University of Minnesota Duluth got to show off their semester-long research.

From finding one of the oldest rocks in the world on the Iron Range, to finding out one fish can regrow its tail, UMD students will take us there.

Bulldog students put in many hours and a lot of hard work for research which can be applied to further studies. One student we spoke with, focused her research on healing, specifically the planaria fish. Finding out after time the tail will grow back if removed.

“It’s a great opportunity to show that we’re doing, wonderful things that can transcend into the future, and can make a broader impact not only in the scientific community but for everyone in general,” student Maria Gomez said.

Students say this is similar to humans, anyone under 11 can regrow their fingertip if an accident occurred. Meanwhile, professors at UMD say students explaining their research, is another lesson in itself.

“I think part of the challenges of doing research is being able to communicate it and being able to have a conversation with someone and say this is what I did,” computer science professor Pete Willemson said.

Students and professors say it’s exciting to see the community come and show interest in the studies. The more students can practice presenting their research, the better for their future.