Iron Range Community Displays Support for Sexual Assault Victims

April is sexual violence awareness month.

IRON RANGE, Minn. During the month of April the Iron Range is decorated to honor victims of sexual violence

Over 300 teal ribbons are placed around trees to honor local victims of sexual assault.Organizers hope the display brings awareness and understanding.

“We live in a world where it’s hard to come forward with sexual abuse and sexual assault problems,” executive director Janne Olson said.

Displaying the teal ribbons has been a tradition for nearly six years now.