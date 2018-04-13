Jared Thomas Signs with AHL’s San Antonio Rampage

The former Hermantown star is the second Bulldog to head to the pros.

DULUTH– Senior forward Jared Thomas has signed with the San Antonio Rampage. They are the AHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche. The contract is for next season, however Thomas will be on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season.

The former Hermantown star recorded a career–high 11 goals and 15 assists in his senior campaign, while also scoring in the Frozen Four semi–finals and championship game.