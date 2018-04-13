Judge Says Michael Cohen Must Appear at Hearing

Prosecutors say Cohen Barely Practiced law so Most of the Documents Aren’t off Limits

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge is ordering President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer to appear next week for arguments over the government’s raid on the lawyer’s New York City home and office.

At a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood told an attorney for Michael Cohen that his client needed to be there to help answer questions about his law practice.

The hearing was set for Monday afternoon.

Lawyers for Cohen want the court to order prosecutors to temporarily halt an examination of the material that was seized.

They claim it’s protected by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors say Cohen barely practiced law so most of the documents aren’t off limits.

A brief they filed in response to Cohen’s court action revealed that he’d been under investigation for months and that the FBI had searched multiple email accounts.