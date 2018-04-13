MPR, Keillor Strike Deal to Restore Access to old Shows

Keillor has Been Accused of Sexual Harassment by an ex Co-Worker

Garrison Keillor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Public Radio says it has an agreement with Garrison Keillor to restore online access to old recordings of his “A Prairie Home Companion” radio show.

MPR said Friday it will pay Keillor $275,000 for limited, non-exclusive rights to those shows for three years as well as Keillor’s “The Writer’s Almanac,” a short daily offering that featured Keillor reading poetry and literary bits.

Access to the archival material had been in limbo since MPR cut ties with Keillor over an allegation that he had sexually harassed a woman who worked on his radio show.

Keillor has portrayed his relationship with the woman as a mutual flirtation, which she disputes.

MPR said both sides also agreed to waive any claims against each other.

Neither side is admitting liability.