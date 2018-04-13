Starks Looks to Spark Basketball Bounce Back

Starks' Basketball Academy Heads for Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- When describing Duluth Minnesota, basketball may not come to mind, but that’s not how its always been. Dyami Starks is one of the most recognized names in Duluth basketball, after graduating Duluth East, Starks played in college leading his team in scoring, and even play professionally overseas. Now he’s found a new passion, one that combines his love of the game, and love for his home town. Using life lessons he’s learned, and teaching through the game, with an outcome, that could seriously benefit area youth with hardwood dreams of their own. Though Starks’ vision is far from complete, he’s started a movement to keep the benefits of one of America’s oldest sports right here in the Northland for years to come.