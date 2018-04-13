Strength Training on New Duluth YMCA Equipment

Active Adventures: Duluth YMCA

DULUTH, Minn. -As Spring weather continues to evade the Northland, FOX 21’s William Seay went inside the Duluth YMCA to work with a personal trainer.

Emily Ranta, the Associate Executive Director of the Duluth YMCA says during the “mud season” the center sees an uptick in people and need for personal training.

The Duluth YMCA recently got rid of 15-year-old equipment and replaced it with brand new Precor equipment.

The Duluth YMCA is located at 302 w 1st st, Duluth, MN 55802.

They can be reached at (218) 722-4745.

For more information head to duluthymca.org.