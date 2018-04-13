Superior Fire Department Holds Swearing In Ceremony

Members of the Superior Fire Department celebrated promotions, as well as the beginning of new careers.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fire fighters in Superior took a big step forward in their careers on Friday.

The department celebrated with a swearing in ceremony on Friday afternoon. Some members received promotions to higher ranks, while others were taking their first steps towards serving the community. The crowd was full of proud family members.

“It really has to be a source of pride for them, to see their son or daughter, husband or wife, finally achieve what they’ve been dreaming about for most of their life,” Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger said.