Time to Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Safely

Throwing away unwanted medicine can be unsafe for the environment and others around you.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s spring cleaning for your medicine cabinet in Duluth.

It’s the medical cabinet clean out event at Western Lake Superior Sanitary District. Community members can drop off inwanted medicine.

Officials say for the safety of the environment and other individual its important to dispose of medicine properly.

“You open up your chance to have illicit use, somebody diverting them to use them for bad purposes,” Environmental Program Coordinator Sarah Lerohl said.

If you missed the event you can drop unwanted medicine off at police stations and retail pharmacies.