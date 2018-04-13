UMD’s Brett Larson Named New Head Coach at SCSU

The Duluth native has been on the Bulldogs' staff for both national championships.

ST. CLOUD — This is usually that time of the year when the UMD men’s hockey team starts to experience some early departures. Most of the time it’s players who go to the pros. But now it’s a coach who is heading out.

Assistant coach Brett Larson has been named the new head hockey coach at St. Cloud State. The Duluth native had two separate stints with the Bulldogs, but was on the staff for both national championships. So during Friday’s introductory press conference someone asked Larson what’s his secret to being on so many successful teams.

“A lot of kids think they have to be perfect. They have to go out and play a perfect game. The message is you just have to be you. You have to be the player that got you here. And I think that calmness and that showing of confidence to those kids can help them reach that one next level they need to get to win a game like that,” said Larson.