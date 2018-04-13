Victim Found in Overturned car in Gull River Identified
The Crash Remains Under Investigation
EAST GULL LAKE, Minn. – On Tuesday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single car crash near Gull Lake Dam Road.
When officers arrived on scene they found a Mercedes-Benz on its roof in Gull River with a male victim deceased inside.
The male occupant was the only passenger in the vehicle and has been identified as 61-year-old Mark Prazak of Nisswa.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Officer.
The crash remains under investigation.