Victim Found in Overturned car in Gull River Identified

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

EAST GULL LAKE, Minn. – On Tuesday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single car crash near Gull Lake Dam Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found a Mercedes-Benz on its roof in Gull River with a male victim deceased inside.

The male occupant was the only passenger in the vehicle and has been identified as 61-year-old Mark Prazak of Nisswa.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

The crash remains under investigation.