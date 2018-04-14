Biking for a Cure Team Holds Pool Tournament Fundraiser

Fundraiser Aims to Raise Money for the Annual MS 150 Cycling Event

DULUTH, Minn. – The MS 150 is a two day cycling fundraiser with more than 3,000 cyclists traveling 150 miles from Duluth to the twin cities for one cause, a world free of multiple sclerosis.

One team participating in the race goes by the name of the Dragonbots and they hosted a pool tournament this afternoon at the Dubh Linn Brew Pub in Duluth.

The Wazzy Open tournament has been played for the past six years to raise money for MS.

“Everybody that is associated with this has somebody that they know, a loved one that has ms and we’re just here to support them” said team captain, Tony Wasbotten.

The Wazzy Open has raised around ten thousand dollars in the last five years and is just one of many fundraising events the team hosts throughout the year.