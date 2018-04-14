Northland Community Wellness Day

Event promotes healthy living through education and awareness

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth teamed up with UMD health services to host Northland Community Wellness Day.

The event took place at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Its mission is to promote healthy living through education and awareness, showing the community all that is available to them in their own back yard

“that they realize that there are resources in our community for anything that they are looking for whether it be mental health, physical health, maybe they’re just looking for a place for their children” said event MC, Cathy Kates.

UMD athletes were also in attendance, running children’s activities.