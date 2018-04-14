Shrine Circus Returns to Duluth

AAD Shrine Cirucs comes to AMSOIL Arena for the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The AAD Shrine Circus is in town this weekend! The annual event raises money to support the local shrine organization and funds raised help pay for their day–to–day expenses.

“to support us so we can raise money and keep the shrine system going. We function and operate 22 hospitals around the united states and it costs us about 800 million dollars a year to run those hospitals” said former shrine CEO, Roger Kurrle.

If you missed it today, there will be another show tomorrow at 2 pm. Doors open an hour and a half before the show.