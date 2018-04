Virginia House Fire Causes Heavy Damage

Fire was at a residence on Sixth Avenue North in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A fire Saturday afternoon in Virginia left one house heavily damaged.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

It was reported just after 12:00 p.m. Saturday at a house on the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue North.

At the height of the fire, more than fifty firefighters were at the scene from several area fire departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.