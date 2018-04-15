Duluth Kids Help Neighbors Shovel

Tessa Bixler and Selah Green have been shoveling snow for about five years

DULUTH, Minn. – Two Duluth kids have been helping their neighbors shovel.

Tessa Bixler and Selah Green say that each cleared at least twenty driveways today and got help from the thankful residents at many of those homes.

“It’s good to help out the community,” said Green.

“We like helping people,” added Bixler.

“And people that are in wheelchairs, they can get [more easily] down and stuff,” added Green.

The fourteen and twelve year old say they have been shoveling driveways for about five years.