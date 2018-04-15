Joey Anderson Signs with New Jersey Devils

The sophomore becomes the third Bulldog to head to the pros.

NEWARK, NJ — Sophomore Joey Anderson has signed a three–year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils.

Anderson was selected 73rd overall by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old scored 11 goals and recorded 16 assists this past season, helping UMD capture its second national title in school history. Anderson was also the captain of the U.S. Junior national team. He joins Karson Kuhlman and Jared Thomas on the list of Bulldogs who are going pro.