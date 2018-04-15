School Closings, Delays For April 16
The following school district are closed or have a delay for Monday, April 16, 2018.
Duluth School District: Closed
Marshall School: Closed
Superior School District: Closed
Ashland School District: Closed
South Shore School District: Closed
Solon Springs School District: Closed
Washburn School District: Closed
Winter School District: Closed
Mellen School District: Closed
South Ridge School: Closed
Bessemer Area School District: Closed
Maple School District: Closed
Butternut School District: Closed
Lakeview Christian Academy: Closed
UW-Superior: Everything Before 4:00 p.m. Closed
Moose Lake School: 2-hour delay
Cromwell-Wright School District: 2-hour delay
Barnum School District: 2-hour delay
Cloquet School District: 2-hour delay
Carlton School District: 2-hour delay
Esko School District: 2-hour delay
Lake Superior School District: 2-hour delay
Cook County School District: 2-hour delay