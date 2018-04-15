School Closings, Delays For April 16





The following school district are closed or have a delay for Monday, April 16, 2018.

Duluth School District: Closed

Marshall School: Closed

Superior School District: Closed

Ashland School District: Closed

South Shore School District: Closed

Solon Springs School District: Closed

Washburn School District: Closed

Winter School District: Closed

Mellen School District: Closed

South Ridge School: Closed

Bessemer Area School District: Closed

Maple School District: Closed

Butternut School District: Closed

Lakeview Christian Academy: Closed

UW-Superior: Everything Before 4:00 p.m. Closed

Moose Lake School: 2-hour delay

Cromwell-Wright School District: 2-hour delay

Barnum School District: 2-hour delay

Cloquet School District: 2-hour delay

Carlton School District: 2-hour delay

Esko School District: 2-hour delay

Lake Superior School District: 2-hour delay

Cook County School District: 2-hour delay