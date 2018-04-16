Annual Bike Swap to Kick Off Spring and Support Local Organizations

Coffee Conversation: 12th Annual Bike Swap

DULUTH, Minn. – As we transition slowly into Spring, many Northlanders are ready to get on their bikes and go for a ride.

If you need a new bike or are looking to sell your old one, you can do so this weekend for a good cause.

The 12th Annual Bike Swap is taking place on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22.

At the Bike Swap, bikes can be sold, donated and bought.

To SELL Your Bike: When you sell a bike you will receive 75% of the selling price. The remaining 25% of proceeds will be split evenly with local Duluth charities, the Head of the Lakes United Way and Animal Allies Humane Society. If your bike does not sell on Saturday, it will be automatically discounted by 20% on Sunday. If you don’t want your bike discounted, you must pick it up prior to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Want to BUY a bike? Remember, you don’t need to bring a bike to buy a bike!

Everyone can take advantage of discounted prices at the Bike Swap. Let our qualified bike “pros” help you purchase a fantastic “new to you” bike! We will help you find the right bike to fit you and your needs.

DONATE A BIKE: Bike donors make an even bigger impact because 100% of the proceeds of their bike sale benefit Head of the Lakes United Way and Animal Allies Humane Society. People interested in supporting these organizations can start dropping off donated bikes this week. Last year, the event raised over $12,000 with proceeds being divided equally between HLUW and AAHS.

Donate a bike anytime the store is open.

Continental Ski & Bike Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Selling? Bike check-in begins April 19th, 20th at 9:00 a.m. and April 21st from 8:00–9:30 a.m.

For more information head to www.continentalski.com.