Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Naughty by Nature, Coolio to Perform at Bayfront in July Show

Tickets go on Sale April 20

Courtesy JadePresents.com

DULUTH, Minn.- Rap icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Naughty by Nature and Coolio will be bringing the hip-hop scene to the Northland in a special concert July 6 at Bayfront Festival Park.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. A special online-only pre-sale will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with an exclusive password from JadePresents.com.

Tickets can also be purchased via phone at (866) 300-8300.

The event is part of Mix 108’s Summer Throwback.