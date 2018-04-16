Duluthians Have a ‘Taste of Muslim Cuisine and Culture’

Event Was the Latest in the 'Spirit of Duluth' Series at Zeitgeist

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians got a taste of Muslim cuisine and culture at the Zeitgeist Arts Building in Duluth.

Food was served featuring the kind of flavors made by Muslim families throughout the world, in the Middle East, Africa, and East Asian regions.

After dinner, the documentary film ‘The Sultan and the Saint’ was shown to teach more about Muslim Culture.

“The way we are projected in the media, sometimes it is misrepresented, and Islam is a religion of peace, even the greetings we have means peace be upon you,” said Sakib Mahmud, an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, who curated the program.

The event was part of the ‘Spirit of Duluth series that aims to build connections between people of different cultures.