Former First Lady Barbara Bush in Failing Health

Barbara Bush is Now at Home in Houston Receiving 'Comfort Care'

HOUSTON- A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush “has been a rock in the face of her failing health.”

Jim McGrath did not elaborate as to the nature of the 92-year-old Bush’s health problems. She is at home in Houston.

McGrath says Bush “has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.” She has been treated for decades for Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition.

She had heart surgery in 2009 for a severe narrowing of her main heart valve and was hospitalized a year before that for surgery on a perforated ulcer.

McGrath says Bush is “surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”