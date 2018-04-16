MNDot’s Weather Preparation

MNDot is ready for any type of storm at all times of the year

DULUTH, Minn.- Plows were at the ready and salt and sand bags were stocked up, even though we should be well on our way to summer.

Officials from the organization said they are always on alert because Minnesota’s weather is so unpredictable.

“We have an individual here at MNDot that monitors those incoming storms and that’s how we make our plans, that’s how we line up our staff and make sure our equipment is ready” said Public Affairs Coordinator, Beth Petrowske.

MNDot wants to remind people that even though it is April, this is prime time for vehicle crashes.

And Northlanders should drive with extreme caution.